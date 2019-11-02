|
Carl William Ellerbee
1928-2019
Carl William Ellerbee of Crosby, Texas passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on August 5, 1928 to Carl Leon Ellerbee and Mary O'Grady Ellerbee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Ellerbee; loving wife of sixty eight years, Jean Ellerbee and grandson, Jared Jamail.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Sheryl Jamail (Albert) and Shirley Cagle (Duain); sisters, Vera Monson and Ruth Constant; grandchildren, Christopher Jamail (Jana), Madison Cagle, Tiffany Langwell (Norman) and Chris Cagle (Maria) and three great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 also at Sterling White Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sterling White Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019