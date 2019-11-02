Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling White Chapel Funeral Home
11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd
Highlands, TX 77562
(281) 426-3555
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling White Chapel Funeral Home
11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd
Highlands, TX 77562
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sterling White Chapel Funeral Home
11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd
Highlands, TX 77562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Ellerbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Ellerbee


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Ellerbee Obituary
Carl William Ellerbee
1928-2019
Carl William Ellerbee of Crosby, Texas passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on August 5, 1928 to Carl Leon Ellerbee and Mary O'Grady Ellerbee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Ellerbee; loving wife of sixty eight years, Jean Ellerbee and grandson, Jared Jamail.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Sheryl Jamail (Albert) and Shirley Cagle (Duain); sisters, Vera Monson and Ruth Constant; grandchildren, Christopher Jamail (Jana), Madison Cagle, Tiffany Langwell (Norman) and Chris Cagle (Maria) and three great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 also at Sterling White Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sterling White Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -