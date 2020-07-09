1/1
Carl Ermel
1930 - 2020
Carl Ermel
1930-2020
Carl A. Ermel, 89, was born in Mercedes, Texas on October 16, 1930 to Carl and Edith Ermel of Weslaco, Texas. He passed away on July 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was married to his wife Dellie Ermel for 65 years.
Carl worked for Armco Steel and retired after 33 years. He was proud of his country and served in the Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Dellie Ermel; sons Kenneth W. Ermel and wife Leila of Sealy, Texas and James Ermel and his wife Lawana of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, one step grandchild; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas, 77598. The service will begin at 10:30 am with the graveside service to follow.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
10:30 AM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
