1/1
Carl Estes II
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Lewis Estes II
1936-2020
Born February 9, 1936 in Ft. Worth, Texas, to the Honorable Joe Ewing and Carroll Cox Estes.
Carl graduated from St. Mark's School in Dallas, Texas, and attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology before graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a member of the Texas Cowboys and Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Carl earned a law degree from The University in 1960 and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Tom C. Clark before joining Vinson & Elkins, where he became a partner and practiced law until his retirement.
Carl was a member of Houston Country Club and Allegro and served as Senior Warden at Christ Church Cathedral. He was an avid bridge player and an honorary member of The Garden Club of Houston. Carl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gay Gooch Estes, his daughters Adrienne (Danny) Bullard and Meg (Filson) Tapp, two granddaughters, Addie Tapp and Chace Bullard, and his sister Carroll Lynn Estes and niece Duskie Estes. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory may be made to Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, 77002 (www.christchurchcathedral.org), The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyhouston.org), or to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved