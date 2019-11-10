|
|
Carl David Haynes
1937-2019
Carl David Haynes, age 82, left this world peacefully on November 8, 2019. He was born August 25, 1937 in Houston, Texas to John David and Alice (Griswold) Haynes.
He grew up in Houston, where he worked until he volunteered to honorably serve in the United States Army. After serving his country, Carl began his career as a pipefitter where he traveled globally and made many lifelong friends.
Carl was giving and generous. He would purchase new vehicles and insist that family members enjoy the cars by driving them on their vacations. He was always willing to help a friend in need. Carl liked to travel, go hunting with friends and working on his property.
Carl is survived by his loving sister, Thelma (Haynes) Nowak and numerous nieces and nephews which he loved deeply. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, William Haynes, Tommy Haynes and Betty (Haynes) Lowe.
Visitation will be 10:00 am Friday, November 15, followed by an 11:00 am service at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, located at 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77055 with interment to follow.
The family of Carl wishes to thank the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019