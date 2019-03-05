Carl Alphonse Hemmi

1924-2019

Carl Alphonse Hemmi of Friendswood, Texas passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95 on Thursday, February 28, 2019 following a long illness. Carl was born on February 2, 1924, in Hallettsville, Texas, to Christian and Agnes Matejek Hemmi. He was the youngest of 7 children. Upon completion of high school, he moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for 44 years at Hughes Tool Company.

He served his country in World War II for 3 years alongside 3 of his older brothers. All 4 Hemmi brothers returned safely from their service in the United States Army and Air Corps. He was discharged from the Army on March 11, 1946 and returned home to Houston where he met and then married his sweetheart, Theda Rose Smith on October 30, 1956.

Carl never met a stranger. His warm and genuine smile made everyone feel at ease and he left a lasting impression on all he met. His favorite things in life revolved around family, golf, baseball, dominoes, reading, gardening, traveling and, last but not least, Coushatta! Carl always had a tremendous zest for life and he never took a single day for granted.

He was predeceased by his wife, Theda Rose Smith Hemmi and son William Carl, as well as his parents and 6 siblings. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Carla Martin (Jim) and Darlene Hemmi. He also left behind 6 grandchildren: Austin Martin (Abbey); Sarah Hoehner (John); Bradley Delano (Amber); Matthew Delano (Nicole); Nicholas Delano and Jerry Martin, as well as 7 great-grandchildren and several wonderful nieces and their families.

The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Texas on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. A reception will follow afterwards.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Mary Queen Catholic Church -Debt Reduction or Honor Flight Houston at www.honorflighthouston.org. When making online donation, please ensure to notate in Memo/Note to Seller – Memorial Donation in Memory of Carl A. Hemmi.

