Carl Hunt
1924-2019
Carl Hunt, 94, passed into eternal life on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Zoe Marie; sister, Eloise; children, Robert, Daniel, Susan, Lori, Joann, and Carolyn; eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by child Michael.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial Drive Christian Church at 11750 Memorial Drive, Houston 77024, on Saturdays, May 25, at 11 a.m. with reception following at the church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019