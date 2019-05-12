Home

Services
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Drive Christian Church
11750 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Carl Hunt Obituary
Carl Hunt
1924-2019
Carl Hunt, 94, passed into eternal life on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Zoe Marie; sister, Eloise; children, Robert, Daniel, Susan, Lori, Joann, and Carolyn; eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by child Michael.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial Drive Christian Church at 11750 Memorial Drive, Houston 77024, on Saturdays, May 25, at 11 a.m. with reception following at the church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019
