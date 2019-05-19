Carl Crawford Mengden



1928-2019

Carl Crawford Mengden, 'Bud', was born in Houston on September 28, 1928 to the late Eugenia Crawford and Walter H. Mengden, Sr. Bud was a true Southern Gentleman, a fourth-generation Houstonian and a direct descendant of the Crawford/Rugeley pioneer family of the Republic of Texas. He is a graduate of the Kinkaid School where he met his wife of 65 years, Ann Collette. Not surprisingly he was voted 'Most Popular Senior' at Kinkaid. Bud earned a BBA from the University of Texas where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. A veteran of the Korean War, Bud served as a Lieutenant in the Navy under Admiral Wilson. Following the war, he worked as an independent oil operator.

In 1961, Bud moved his family to their hilltop home on the Lucky L Ranch in Comfort, TX. He and his wife raised their three children there along with the care of their beloved nanny, Esperanza and her husband, Alberto, their ranch foreman. Their ranch was home to a variety of loved pets including horses, cows, deer, sheep, pigs, armadillos, skunks, owls and countless cats and dogs. Bud managed a large turkey ranch while also raising cattle and Barbados sheep. Later he cultivated the organic Gourmet Garlic for Central Market. An avid tennis player, he built a tennis court on his hilltop and co-founded the Hill Country Racquet Club. Along with Hondo Crouch, Bud founded the Comfort Little Theatre where he performed comedy acts.

Bud gave his time and talents to local civic, school, church and philanthropic organizations. Throughout his life, he was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner. After the flood of '88, he opened his home to those affected, helped restore the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and designed their new Sanctuary Crucifix. He collected 'how to' books as he enjoyed working with his hands whether building, planting, or restoring antiques. His desire to learn new things lasted into his eighties when he participated in a Rice University think tank.

Bud had a contagious smile, a great sense of humor and a gift for storytelling. He was never happier than when surrounded by friends, family and a canine companion. He loved to dance and was a long time member of Allegro and Revelers. He enjoyed cooking elaborate meals and entertaining friends. Bud discovered a talent late in life that became his true passion – painting. Using a variety of mediums, he painted countless 'masterpieces.' One of his greatest joys was sharing his artwork with family and friends. Along with Nellie Buel, Bud co-founded the Comfort Art Gallery.

Bud waged a long battle with dementia but remained true to his gregarious and fun loving nature until the end. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Village of Incarnate Word religious community and staff, all of whom gave their loving care to Bud.

Bud peacefully passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by his wife and three children. He is survived by his wife, Ann Collette; three children, Michael Crawford Mengden (Bridget), Susan Collette Mengden (Peter Ellis), Catherine Mengden Dohnalek (Dan); eight grandchildren, Collette (Jeremy), Phil, Hayden, Nolan, Catherine, Clay, William, Michael; great grandson, Rhette; sister, Pati (Don Eckhardt); sister-in-law June; niece, Sr. Marie Janae; three nephews, Walter, Joe, and John Mengden. He is predeceased by his brother, Senator Walter Mengden, Jr.

A funeral mass will be celebrated in Houston at St. Anne Catholic Church on Friday, May 24 at 3 pm. A memorial service will be held in San Antonio at The Village of Incarnate Word on Monday, May 27 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution, in Carl's name, to Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas at https://www.vadogs.org/in-memory-of/ Every donation helps rescue dogs from local shelters who are trained to assist in the recovery and independence of disabled veterans. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary