Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
1966 - 2019
Carl Ray Marks Obituary
Carson Ray Marks (Ray)
1966-2019
Ray, 53, was born in Houston, Texas on February 16, 1966 and passed away on November 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Lacy, two sisters, Lori and April and their husbands, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday, November 11 at 11 am at Forest Park Lawndale with the graveside to follow.
For full obituary information, please visit www.forestparklawndale.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019
