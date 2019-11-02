|
Carl Nettles Reynolds
1934-2019
Carl Nettles Reynolds, Jr. 85, of Wharton 9/8/1934-10/31/2019
Carl was born on September 8, 1934 in Houston, Texas to the late Carl Nettles Reynolds, Sr. and Ruth Dayvault Reynolds.
Carl was raised in Glen Flora, Texas and graduated from Wharton High School. He was a player on the 1950 State Football team. He later attended Rice University where he played baseball and graduated in 1956.He played baseball in the Minor League of the Chicago Cubs. He married Rowena Smith on September 21, 1957 in Houston, Texas. He enjoyed a long career as a farmer. He enjoyed going to watch his children and grandchildren play sports. In addition to his parents Carl Reynolds and Ruth Reynolds, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheree Reynolds Key, and his brother, Robert Reynolds.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years Rowena Reynolds, daughter, Julie Elizabeth Reynolds of Wharton, son, Neil Dayvault Reynolds and wife (Kathy), of Wharton, son-in-law, Gary Key and wife (Yvonne) of Missouri City, Texas, grandchildren Heather Reynolds Kemper and husband (Conner), Holli Maree Reynolds, Hayde Reynolds Key, Angelina Vazquez, and great grandchild Denver Rose Kemper, and nieces and nephews and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers Ryan Walsh, Hayde Key, Darren Matthews, Paul Torp, Craig Sims, Aaron Rath, Bob Miska, Steven Venglar.
Honorary pallbearers Doug Moses, Buck Boettcher, Bubbie Fraziar, Charles Davis, Bill Cline, John Wynn, Ray Massey, John Walda, Gary Obenhaus, Rene Longoria, Rick Longoria, Jeremy Alacorn, Dinner Club friends, Brian Grubbs, Don Elliott, Paul Quinn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 from 5-8pm at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4th, 2019 at 10am at First United Methodist Church in Wharton, Texas.
Thank you to the caregivers of the Visiting Angels of East Bernard.
Thank you to the staff of Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Wharton, Texas
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019