Services Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409) 832-1621 Memorial service 2:30 PM Temple Emanuel 1120 Broadway Beaumont , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Carl Waldman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Waldman

1921 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Carl Waldman

1921-2019

Carl Waldman was born November 30, 1921 in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of Rose and A.H. Waldman. He passed away June 28, 2019, in Houston, TX. Carl is survived by his daughter, Suzi Gerstenhaber and husband Elliot; his son Steve Waldman and wife Gayle. He was predeceased by his wife, Sallye Bagelman Waldman, his daughter, Bari Waldman Mintz, his parents Rose and A.H. Waldman, and his sisters, Sylvia Waldman, Gertrude Krasnow and Doris Spector. Carl is also survived by his grandchildren: Alix Wren and husband Greg; Brooke Reichek and husband Jonathan; Andy Gerstenhaber and wife Farin; Jaffray Getz and husband Chris; Joshua Mintz and wife Emily; Matthew Waldman; Amanda Sherman and husband Logan; 14 great grandchildren: Avery, Lainey and Davis Wren; Reese, Ethan and Reagan Reichek; Hailey and April Gerstenhaber; Ellie and Lauren Getz; Benson, Alec and Bari Mintz; and Aimee Sherman. He is also survived by his nephews: Lenny Krasnow and wife Lynn, and Marvin Krasnow and wife Sandy.

Carl and his sisters were raised in Beaumont and Batson, Texas. It was very important to Carl's father that Carl was educated in Beaumont during his high school years. Because of that, his dad stayed in Batson, managed the store, and Carl's mom took the children to live in Beaumont. Carl attended and graduated from Beaumont High School. Carl then attended Lamar College, and then went on to the University of Texas in Austin to complete his college degree. During college, Carl sold shoes to help pay his way. He was a member and president of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Carl enrolled in UT law school, but World War Two II called him to serve his country, and Carl withdrew from law school to join the United States Navy. Carl rose to the rank of Lieutenant, serving in the Philippines.

After the war, Carl resumed his law school studies, graduated from UT Law school and returned to Beaumont, where began his legal career. During those first lean years of practicing law, Carl worked hard to build his practice. He also met Sallye Bagelman, who after two blind dates, became the love of his life. They married in 1949, and as Sallye raised their three children, Carl built his law firm, Waldman & Smallwood. Next to Sallye and his family, Carl loved the practice of law.

Carl was Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law, a member of the State Bar of Texas for over 70 years, admitted to the bar of the Supreme Court of the United States, the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of Texas. Carl was a Fellow of the College of the State Bar, a Blackstone Award recipient, a Vice President of the Jefferson County Bar, a member of the Southeast Texas Trial Lawyers Association and a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Carl was voted "Best Attorney" by the Beaumont Enterprise Readers Choice Award. Carl also helped mentor many lawyers and cared deeply about his Waldman Smallwood family.

Carl was also very active in the community and served as President of Temple Emanuel in Beaumont. He and Sallye also traveled the world and enjoyed their friends and family. Sallye and Carl treated each of their grandchildren to a special trip for their 16th birthdays.

During the last decade of his life, Carl was met with many physical challenges, but it didn't diminish his love for life. He wrote and self-published nine books while remaining active and positive. Most of his books reflected his view of the world and his spirituality.

Carl also created Waldman Park on the corner of College and Pearl Streets in Beaumont. He was intent on leaving a park that was a peaceful, green space in downtown Beaumont.

Carl's family members wish to express their gratitude and affection to the caretakers who became part of our family. Our Dad and Poppie made them laugh, and they brightened each of his days. We are so appreciative of the love and care he received from Bridgette Henry, Tawana "Tee" Thierry, Justin Grafe, Vilma Parisi, Nelia Aquino, and many others. They helped our parents and our family over the years and were a blessing to all of us.

Carl was kind, determined, strong, positive and a bit bossy but he was the most "half glass full" person you could find. Months ago, when Carl found out that Sallye could receive no further healing treatments, he told her, "We will have whatever life we have left, and then we will be together forever."

Prior to the Memorial Service the family will have gathered for Mr. Waldman's interment at Hebrew Rest, Beaumont.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Waldman will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Temple Emanuel, 1120 Broadway, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with a reception to follow in the Rosinger Center.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 29, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries