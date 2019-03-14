Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Wilson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Wilson Obituary
Deacon Carl Wilson has gone on to be with his loving wife Charlotte Ann in heaven.
He is survived by his daughters: Rhonda Johnson and Donna Hart; granddaughters: Kristine Johnson and Kimberly Harper; great-grandchildren: Ja'Ronne Carter Jr., Kristen Johnson, and Kristianna Johnson. He graduated from Taylor in Hughes Springs, Texas. He moved to Houston, Texas and completed auto mechanic school. He went on to later to open his auto mechanic shop "C.W. Auto Service." He was blessed to flourished there for thirty plus years.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.