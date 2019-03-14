|
|
Deacon Carl Wilson has gone on to be with his loving wife Charlotte Ann in heaven.
He is survived by his daughters: Rhonda Johnson and Donna Hart; granddaughters: Kristine Johnson and Kimberly Harper; great-grandchildren: Ja'Ronne Carter Jr., Kristen Johnson, and Kristianna Johnson. He graduated from Taylor in Hughes Springs, Texas. He moved to Houston, Texas and completed auto mechanic school. He went on to later to open his auto mechanic shop "C.W. Auto Service." He was blessed to flourished there for thirty plus years.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019