Memorial service
5200 Willowbend Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Westbury United Methodist Church
5200 Willowbend Blvd
Houston, TX
Carla Dickerson


1952 - 2019
Carla Dickerson Obituary
Carla V. Dickerson
1952-2019
Carla V. Dickerson (67), born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Kansas City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A Houston resident since the mid-70s, she is survived by her daughter, Lynsay Gaines and grandchildren, Kensly, Ryah and Nia Landry, along with several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Westbury United Methodist Church, 5200 Willowbend Blvd., Houston, TX 77096. Afterwards, the family will receive friends in Humphrey Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity-Houston, 3750 N. McCarty St., Houston, Texas 77029.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019
