Carlene Wilson
1922-2019
Carlene DeLoach Wilson, 97, of Houston, Texas, passed away on July 22, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1922 in Carrollton, Mississippi, the daughter of George Lake DeLoach and Helen (Neal) DeLoach.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Miata; children, Walt Wilson, Peggy Wilson (Mike Hackett); step-children, Harper Creigh (Kate Ferraro), Mary Krinsky (Tim), John L. Miata (Trish); grandchildren, Jeff Smith-Morse (Lisa), Jennifer Cummins (John), Tracy Lenee-Bluhm, and Julie Almagro; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Walter Wilson, her parents, and eight of her nine siblings.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd. Houston, Texas. Burial will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019