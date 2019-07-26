Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
4213 Mangum Rd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Wilson


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene Wilson Obituary
Carlene Wilson
1922-2019
Carlene DeLoach Wilson, 97, of Houston, Texas, passed away on July 22, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1922 in Carrollton, Mississippi, the daughter of George Lake DeLoach and Helen (Neal) DeLoach.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Miata; children, Walt Wilson, Peggy Wilson (Mike Hackett); step-children, Harper Creigh (Kate Ferraro), Mary Krinsky (Tim), John L. Miata (Trish); grandchildren, Jeff Smith-Morse (Lisa), Jennifer Cummins (John), Tracy Lenee-Bluhm, and Julie Almagro; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Walter Wilson, her parents, and eight of her nine siblings.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd. Houston, Texas. Burial will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now