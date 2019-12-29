Home

Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Carlos Humberto Fernandez M.D.


1938 - 2019
Carlos Humberto Fernandez, M.D.
1938-2019
Carlos H. Fernandez, MD, son of Humberto Fernandez Ferrufino and Ernestina Fernandez Vargas was born on August 28 in 1938 in Oruro, Bolivia, South America.
Dr. Fernandez graduated from the University of Chile School of Medicine on June 1965.
He retired in 2001 after a successful Medical Career as a Radiation Oncologist and was very involved in both medical and community associations. He was Vice President of the American Cancer Society, President of the Institute of Hispanic Culture, member of the Amigos de las Americas, and Honorary Consul of Bolivia.
Dr. Fernandez is survived by his wife, Martha Beatriz Torrico Fernandez, daughters Cinthia Del Rosario Fernandez, Sonia Beatriz Fernandez; Lillian Martha Fernandez Prasad, and husband Abhishek Prasad, and his son; Carlos Ariel Fernandez, and wife, Maria Fernandez, and granddaughter, Natalia Maria Fernandez.
The memorial service for Dr. Fernandez will be held on December 28, 2019, from 5 PM to 9 PM at Sugar Land Mortuary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
