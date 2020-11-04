Carmen Frances Knebel
1928-2020
Carmen Frances Russo Knebel, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, the 29th of October 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Russo; grandson, Gregory Watler; and son-in-law Richard Bachert. Survivors include brothers, Joseph Russo and his wife Sally, and Benjamin Russo and his wife Rose, daughter Yvonne Bachert, daughter Lana Ledet and her husband Richard, son Eddie Knebel, Jr. and his wife Hilda, and daughter Diane Watler. Grandchildren include Alison Martinez and her husband Jeremy, Rachel Bachert, Aaron Bachert and his wife Ashleigh, Brian Ledet, and Santiago Tagle and his wife Jenny; great-grandchildren Makayla Bachert, Julia Martinez, McKinley Martinez, and Oberon Tagle; and many nieces and nephews.
Carmen was born in Houston, on the 13th of August 1928. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1945. She had two careers: first in the family carpet business; later with Gulf Coast Window Coverings. As a native Houstonian, Carmen was proud of her city, its sports teams, shopping, and theaters. She was proud of her Italian heritage, spending time with the Ladies of the Sacred Heart. She lived a full life complete with adventures and rich experiences.
Carmen enjoyed dancing, live music and theater, and the movies. She loved to travel and experience life with family and friends. Her strong Catholic faith and love of family, guided her in all decisions. She was loyal and true to those she held close. If you knew Carmen, you were lucky.
Carmen left her mark on this world. We won't be able to hear Michael Buble' or Elton John without thinking of her bright smile, contagious laugh, and a need to tap our toes to the music. Thank you, Mimi, for the lessons, blessings, and experiences.
The family gathered for a private Catholic Mass of Christian Burial and Rite of Committal on Tuesday, the 3rd of November 2020.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations in her name be directed to the Italian Cultural and Community Center Scholarship Fund, 1100 Milford St., Houston, TX, 77006; St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX, 77036; or to Texas Children's Hospital, 6621 Fannin St, Houston, TX, 77030.
Please visit Carmen's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.