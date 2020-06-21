Carmen Sul Gonzalez
1931-2020
Carmen Sul Gonzalez, 88, went to be with the lord on June 07, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 16, 1931. She married Adolfo Gonzalez and moved to Houston, Texas in the 1950's. Together, they opened Adolph's Mexican Restaurant in Denver Harbor which was family owned and operated for 37 years. She loved traveling, gardening, cooking and being surrounded by family and friends. Carmen is preceded in death by her husband Adolfo Gonzalez. She is survived by her 7 children; son Daniel & Mollie Gonzalez, daughter Dora & Albert Romo, son Edward Gonzalez, daughter Rosalind & Louis Cortez, daughter Anna Marie Castillo, son Richard & Connie Gonzalez, daughter Melinda & Dennis Mendiola, 22 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was laid to rest on June 15, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Please visit Carmen's online tribute at dignitymemorial.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.