Carmen V. Ramirez
1920-2019
Carmen V. Ramirez was born to Jovita L. Castro and Daniel Castro on February 19, 1920 in Houston, Texas. She became one of Gods angels on November 30. 2019
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Felix H. Morales Funeral Home, Houston, Texas with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.MoralesFuneralHome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019