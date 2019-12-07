Home

Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-1167
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Carmen Ramirez


1920 - 2019
Carmen Ramirez Obituary
Carmen V. Ramirez
1920-2019
Carmen V. Ramirez was born to Jovita L. Castro and Daniel Castro on February 19, 1920 in Houston, Texas. She became one of Gods angels on November 30. 2019
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Felix H. Morales Funeral Home, Houston, Texas with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.MoralesFuneralHome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
