Caro Lee Buckingham

1930-2019

Caro Lee Buckingham, 88, of Sugar Land, TX by way of Baltimore, MD passed away June 23, 2019.

She was born to the late Edward & Mabel Gray, Sept. 22, 1930, in Dover, New Jersey. Caro Lee graduated from Dover High School in 1948. She worked as a telephone operator, waitress and gas station attendant before spending more than 20 years managing a bath shop for JC Penney, where she made sure every towel was folded just so. She married the late Jack Buckingham in 1956, and they lived in Baltimore for 42 years where they provided their family with a warm home full of laughs and love.

Caro Lee sought a relationship with the Lord as a child and remained a committed unwavering Christian. She was a longtime and active member of West Baltimore and Wesley United Methodist Churches in Baltimore as well as the First Church of The Nazarene in Ellicott City, MD. Her life was one of service in His name as a long-time counselor for Billy Graham ministries and the co-founder of We Care.

Most of all Caro Lee was a loving Mother dedicated to her family. She kept her home and kids scrubbed, washed, dried, folded, ironed and put away properly. She'd wake you with breakfast in the morning and tuck you in with a prayer at night. She filled each day with acts of kindness that were often missed or taken for granted until you stopped one day, after many years, and thought about all this lady had done for you. At the end of long phone calls, she would often ask, "How'd we do? "You did great Mom. You won this life!

She is predeceased by her son John Edward (Mike) Buckingham and is survived by her 3 sons Everett, William and James along with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Viewing ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 29th at 1:00- 2:00 pm, at the Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood, Stafford, Tx 77477. Funeral to follow at 2:00 PM. The burial will take place at Lorraine Park Cemetery in Woodlawn, MD at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary