Carol Anderson
Carol Jean Anderson
1935-2020
Carol Jean Anderson, 84, passed away July 13,2020. The Anderson family will be present to receive friends Sunday July 19, 2020 between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM with a vigil service beginning at 4:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Drive Houston, Texas, 77079. The Funeral Mass celebrating Carol's life will take place Monday July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church 11720 Joan of Arc Drive Houston, Texas, 77024. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
JUL
19
Vigil
04:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memories & Condolences
