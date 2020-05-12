Carol Ann Strachan1942-2020Carol Ann Strachan of Sugar Land, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020, at the age of 77. She was surrounded by family at her daughter's home after enduring a long-term illness with Multiple Sclerosis.She was born December 25, 1942 to Victor James and Mary Julia Canizaro in Houston, Texas.She is survived by:her husband, Thomas Strachan;her two children Troy Harrison, Wife: Karolyn and Daughter: Dawn Ragusa, Larry Szymaszek;sister, Eleanor Dueitt and her children: Carol's nieces, Denise New, Jackie Steiger, Brenda Bell, Gwen Walker and Diana Jeffreys.grandchildren Chase Michael Ragusa, Jenny, Kayla Michelle Ragusa and Julia Petrina Ragusa;stepchildren Thomas Strachan, Jr., Wife: Crina Strachan, Michael Strachan, Wife: Carole Buff Strachan, and Diane Pierpont, husband: John Pierpont.step-grandchildren Andrew and Kristine Pierpont, John and Raquel Pierpont, James and Emily Seal, Elise Pierpont and Katherine Pierpont, Maksim Strachan and Olivia Strachanstep- great-grandchildren Gabriel and Isabel, Colt, Charlotte and Wilder, and EloiseCarol grew up in the Houston Heights area and graduated high school at Incarnate Word Academy, associated with Annunciation Catholic Church, in Houston, Texas. Her faith was a private and very important part of her life.Carol was a devoted wife to Tom for 30+ Years. They were married Valentine's Day 1990. They had a special relationship founded in true love and mutual respect. Carol and Tom enjoyed a beautiful life together, especially their travels across the United States and around the worldother countries. Carol loved her animals as if they were her children. Maggie and Bullet were by her side until the end of her time on this earth. In her spare time, she enjoyed creating holiday crafts, making jewelry, beautifying and maintaining their home, creating beautiful flower gardens and vehicles. She loved and adored her children and grandchildren and was so proud of each of them and their many accomplishments. She looked forward to meeting her first great grand baby this summer by her grandson Chase and Jenny. Carol leaves behind many dear friends and extended family and was loved by everyone. During her career of 50+ years she was an extremely dedicated employee and maintained many friendships. She will be missed by all.A funeral service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale on Wednesday, May 13th .Located at: 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston TX 77023 (713)928-5141In lieu of flowers - contributions may be made to the SPCA.Due to the current COVID 19, service will be limited to 25 people. Please see the facebook live link for those unable to attend the service.There will be a future celebration of life gathering, contract family for details.