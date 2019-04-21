|
Carol Ann Whiddon
1943-2019
Carol Ann entered the "heavenly choir" on April 14, after continual medical issues. She was born the only child of C.E. and Esther Wright in Woodville,Tx., both predeceased her. She is survived by loving husband, Jimmy, and son James (Nina). After both serving years with Spring Branch ISD, Carol Ann and Jimmy moved to Las Vegas in 1997. Carol Ann had a passion for music, in teaching, directing choirs, and life. A memorial service is pending at CornerStone Christian Fellowship in Las Vegas. As she always said, "Sing for Joy."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019