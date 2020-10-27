Carol Childers Ansel
1950-2020
In loving memory of Carol Childers Ansel who passed away on October 19, 2020. Carol was born on April 15, 1950 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Billie Jo Childers (deceased) and John Elmer Childers (deceased).
Carol loved the Lord, her family, friends, neighbors, church, fellow teachers and students, and golden retriever Raider. She was adored by her neighbors and touched countless lives in her community. She was known as Miss Carol to all the younger children in the Memorial Glen neighborhood. She had a deep enduring love for everyone and was hard pressed to ever find fault with anyone. Carol had a kind and gentle spirit.
Carol graduated Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in 1971 with a degree in Elementary Education. While at SFA, Carol was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega social sorority and served as President and Rush Chairman. Carol met future husband Kirby Ansel during her freshman year of college. They were married and moved to Houston in 1972.
She was a gifted and devoted teacher for over 22 years. Her goal was to bring each student up to their individual ability and she was able to truly make a positive impact on each student's life and education. She was results driven in her teaching and the way she lived her life. Carol taught in Aldine ISD, Clear Creek ISD, and Spring Branch ISD. Carol retired from Rummel Creek Elementary in 2011. She served as Treasurer and held other offices on the Parent Teacher Association when her sons attended Rummel Creek. She also served as Community Representative on the Campus Improvement Team for Rummel Creek following her retirement.
Carol was very active in retirement. She tutored children in the neighborhood, volunteered at Yellowstone Academy where she worked with 1st and 2nd grade children on reading and math skills, and was active in Caring Critters at Texas Children's Hospital with her Golden Retriever "Tex" and beginning in 2019 with her Golden Retriever "Raider". She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs.
A strong bond was maintained with her husband, sons, brothers, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Not an hour would pass without her mentioning something entertaining and positive about at least one of them. She developed many friends in Houston over the years and regularly kept in touch with her eight lifelong girlfriends from Nacogdoches.
She was a lifelong Baptist and active member of Second Baptist Church and Heart and Soul Bible Study Class. She loved the Bible teaching of the pastors and teachers at Second Baptist and very few Sundays were missed each year. Since 2016, she was a Small Group Leader and most recently a PAL Leader in CLS Bible Study at St. Martins Episcopal Church. Carol loved her Lord and Savior, studied her Bible and prayed with her husband every day.
She is survived by husband Kirby Ansel; son Clark Ansel and his wife Brooke of Dallas; son Kyle Ansel of Avon, CO; brothers Henry Childers and wife Henrietta of Houston and John Childers of Longview; and nephews Alex Childers and wife Tara and their son Campbell and daughter Tinsley of San Antonio and Kelly Childers and wife Shawna and daughters Veda and Ruby of Kansas City.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 30th in the Sanctuary at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Carol's honor to Second Baptist Church (second.org
) or Caring Critters (caringcritters.org
). Donation checks can be made out to Caring Critters and mailed to:
Caring Critters
Animal-Assisted Therapy
2617-C W. Holcombe Blvd
# 265
Houston, TX 77025