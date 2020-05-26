Carol Craig Brown
1935-2020
Carol passed away May 17, 2020. She was born in Americus, Georgia on September 23, 1935 to Carolyn Craig and Kenneth Craig. She attended Warner Robins High School. She married Merlyn Brown in 1954 and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years before his passing in 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be truly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn, daughter, Cheryl Luke, and her grandson, Jordan Luke. Carol is survived by her daughters C. Lynn Brown, Charla Casino and her husband Bill, Candace Friedman and her husband Daniel, grandchildren Caroline and Charlotte Friedman, her brother Charles Craig, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial was held Wednesday, May 20th in Humble, Texas. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Houston Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
1935-2020
Carol passed away May 17, 2020. She was born in Americus, Georgia on September 23, 1935 to Carolyn Craig and Kenneth Craig. She attended Warner Robins High School. She married Merlyn Brown in 1954 and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years before his passing in 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be truly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn, daughter, Cheryl Luke, and her grandson, Jordan Luke. Carol is survived by her daughters C. Lynn Brown, Charla Casino and her husband Bill, Candace Friedman and her husband Daniel, grandchildren Caroline and Charlotte Friedman, her brother Charles Craig, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial was held Wednesday, May 20th in Humble, Texas. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Houston Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2020.