Carol Brown
1935 - 2020
Carol Craig Brown
1935-2020
Carol passed away May 17, 2020. She was born in Americus, Georgia on September 23, 1935 to Carolyn Craig and Kenneth Craig. She attended Warner Robins High School. She married Merlyn Brown in 1954 and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years before his passing in 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be truly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn, daughter, Cheryl Luke, and her grandson, Jordan Luke. Carol is survived by her daughters C. Lynn Brown, Charla Casino and her husband Bill, Candace Friedman and her husband Daniel, grandchildren Caroline and Charlotte Friedman, her brother Charles Craig, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial was held Wednesday, May 20th in Humble, Texas. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Houston Food Bank or a charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656
