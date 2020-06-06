Carol Dodson Chapman

1936-2020

Carol Dodson Chapman, age 83, passed peacefully on June 3, 2020 in The Woodlands, TX.

Carol was born on June 22, 1936 in Lusk, WY to Dorothy and H. C. Scott. She graduated from Odessa High School. In 1956, she married Gene Dodson and had three beautiful daughters Debbie, Genette and Carrie.

Throughout her life, Carol enjoyed her friends and family. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren playing games and will always be remembered as having an infectious smile and as someone who never met a stranger.

Carol was always a person of deep faith and a member of Woodlands Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Gilley Desaulnier and husband Brian, Genette Stanton and husband Jim, Carrie Dodson and husband Troy Milliken. She is also survived by five Grandchildren, David Stanton and wife Nicole, Laura Stanton Wickerd and husband Wayne, Ryan Gilley and wife Mary, Matthew Gilley, and Scott Gilley plus six wonderful great grandchildren.

A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 6 at Forest Park Cemetery, 18000 I-45 South in The Woodlands, TX. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Monday, June 8, 2020 at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive. Following the service, there will be a graveside service at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham at 2:00 pm.

Proper social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.



