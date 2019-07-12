Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Boynton United Methodist Church
2812 Milby St.
Houston, TX
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Carol Daniels


1950 - 2019
Carol Daniels Obituary
Carol LaDell Daniels
1950-2019
Carol LaDell Daniels, 69 of Houston, TX, joined the Lord Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Houston Hospice. She was born on May 20th, 1950 in Washington County, TX. She is survived by her husband Johnny Daniels of 47 years, two daughters Tiffany and Terrica, six brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held Saturday July 13th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Boynton Chapel UMC. Internment will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday July 15th at 11:30 am. Arrangements have been entrusted by McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 12, 2019
