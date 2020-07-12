Carol Ann Durden
1957-2020
Carol was born in the BRONX, NY on August 14, 1957 to Eleanor Mariani-Noftz & Philip Carmine Tucciarone.
She was married to William Keith Durden and had a son William Keith Durden Jr. Carol lived to work and worked to live. She was blessed to have strong management, interpersonal skills, passion & drive, for which she started at the beginning of her career as an office clerk and honorably worked her way to executive management in the automotive industry for 46 years. She was a one of a kind woman, mother, leader, teacher, and most of all Bargain Shopper. Carol carried an ambiance around her that could make the room light up, and could bring a tear to your eye with her compassion and nurturing spirit. Carol would bring a warm feeling to your heart within five minutes of speaking with her. Carol was the most selfless fantastic woman and would give the shirt off her back to a stranger on the street. Carol was a single mother and had to wear many hats day to day. Through the good and the bad she always kept her head up and never backed down. She always said there was light at the end of the tunnel and always kept moving forward, never quit, and kept a beautiful outlook on life.
Survived in Death by: Philip Tucciarone Sr. (Father), Robert Philip Tucciarone (Brother)
Preceded in Death by: Eleanor Mariani-Noftz (Mother) and Step Father Richard Noftz
Survived by: (Son) William Keith Durden Jr & Sara Evango (Fiancé)
(Sisters) Lori A. Mariani & Doreen Mariani-Stone
(Brother) Philip Tucciarone & Suzanne Tucciarone (Sister in Law).
(Nieces) Ashlee Viggiano, Cheyenne Viggiano, Amber Stone
(Nephews) Ronan Tucciarone, Daniel Stone
(Great Nephews) Collin James Stone, Nixon Stone Ortega
(Cousins) Cathy Manzione Leone, Joseph Manzione.
All service will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m.
Please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com
for further details.