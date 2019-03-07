Carol Susan English

1930-2019

Carol Susan "Suzie" English, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Suzie was married to her devoted and loving husband Paul Edward English for 44 years. She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on March 19, 1930 to Florence and Joseph Onstad.



Suzie moved to Houston at an early age with her now deceased brothers, William and Ward Onstad and grew up in Southside Place. Suzie graduated from Lamar High School and later attended the University of Houston. Suzie worked for many years at Gulf Oil Company in Houston and Atlanta, advancing in the company to become one of the highest ranking females at Gulf Oil at one time. Suzie enjoyed reading, traveling, and loved to laugh and spend time with family and friends, who she cherished dearly. Suzie was a devout Christian and an active member of Ashford United Methodist Church where she selflessly dedicated countless hours to volunteering on alter guild, preparing programs and helping in any other way she could. Suzie was a modest person who always remembered special occasions and never missed an event for her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Granny." Suzie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all—her smile, warmth, strength, and independence will be missed by those who knew and loved her.



Suzie was blessed with a loving son Joe Crabtree, wife Cindi; grandchildren Jennifer Linebaugh, husband Chris, and Chris Crabtree; great grandchildren Connor and Graham Linebaugh; and Onstad family members Rock, Michael, Leslie, Stephen and Christine. Loving daughters Linda English Bischoff, husband Richard, and Sherilyn English; and her grandchildren Anthony Heins, wife Alex, Lee Bischoff, wife Jessica, Jonathan Heins, wife Patrice; and great grandchildren Henry, Annabel, Evelyn, Amelia and Lydia Heins. Suzie is also survived by her dear and close lifelong friend Penny Carr.



A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ashford United Methodist Church, 2201 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, TX 77077. Memorial contributions may be directed to Ashford United Methodist Church where Suzie devoted her time, love and energy for many years. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary