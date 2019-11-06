|
Carol Exley
1941-2019
Carol Ann Exley was born November 29, 1941 in Erie Pa and passed away at the age of 77 on October 25, 2019 in Spring Tx. Carol was the youngest child of William and Edna Baumann. She graduated from McDowell High School in 1959.
After graduation, Carol worked at Warren Radio, Erie Electron, and Spectrum Control. She met Dale Exley while working at Erie Electron, fell head over heels in love and married him. Carol and Dale had two daughters, Maria and Sam. In 1980, she moved to the Houston area with her family when Dale joined his brother's company. Carol retired from Klein ISD after 35 years in order to care for Dale. She spent her whole life working hard and caring for other.
Carol was an extremely talented crafter that regularly gifted her work to friends and family. She always worked to learn new crafts. Most recently Carol took up quilting. She was an avid reader, loved cooking and baking, a gardening fanatic, and animal lover. Carol enjoyed traveling and visiting museums.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents William and Edna, brother Robert, husband Dale, and granddaughter April.
Carol is survived by her daughter Maria and husband Gary, daughter Sam, grandchildren Tyler and wife Ashley, and Britney, great grandchildren Gabriel, Michael, and June, niece MaryJo, nephew Billy and many other family and friends.
Donations may be made in Carol's memory to the .
A memorial to celebrate Carol's life is being held at Addison's Funeral Home Saturday November 9th at noon located at 18630 Kuykendahl. A reception will follow at 2:30pm at Cotton Patch on FM2920.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019