Carol Howland
1953 - 2020
Carol Ann Howland
1953-2020
Carol Ann Howland passed away on November 6, 2020. Carol was born June 19, 1953 in Troy, New York to William H. Howland Sr. and Elizabeth Marie Howland (nee Hughes). Carol grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Bethel Park Senior High School. She received a BA in English with a Minor in Psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1975. Carol had more than 30 years experience in biomedical communications and public health research. Before retiring in 2014, Carol worked as the Manager for Technical Writing and Publications at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Carol met her husband, Christopher George Kolenda, in 1986 through a video dating service. Chris knew by the third date that Carol was the woman he wanted to marry, and was impressed by her intellect and witty sense of humor. Carol enjoyed writing satire and was an avid traveler. Carol is survived by her husband Christopher Kolenda, daughter Cassandra, sisters Marie and Susan, and brothers William Jr. and John. Carol's Celebration of Life service will be held in Pennsylvania in 2021, time and date to be determined once it is safe to gather. If you are a friend of Carol's, please email chkolenda@gmail.com for information. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Carol's name: https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1409527&pg=personal&fr_id=1323.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
