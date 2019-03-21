|
Carol Denena Wells LeBeau
1941-2019
We lost our dear mother, sister, friend after a short illness on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was a lovely person admired by all. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Q. Wells, III and her second husband, S. John LeBeau. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Cheryl Helsel and Jeanette Wells. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, James & Jessie Helsel, William Helsel, Elizabeth Helsel, great-grandchildren, Ella and LJ Helsel, and sister, Jo Marie Clifton. She is also survived by numerous relatives and close friends. She was employed in office supply sales 30 years and retired 15 years. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019