Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol LeBeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol LeBeau


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Carol LeBeau Obituary
Carol Denena Wells LeBeau
1941-2019
We lost our dear mother, sister, friend after a short illness on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was a lovely person admired by all. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Q. Wells, III and her second husband, S. John LeBeau. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Cheryl Helsel and Jeanette Wells. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, James & Jessie Helsel, William Helsel, Elizabeth Helsel, great-grandchildren, Ella and LJ Helsel, and sister, Jo Marie Clifton. She is also survived by numerous relatives and close friends. She was employed in office supply sales 30 years and retired 15 years. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now