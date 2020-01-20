|
Carol Jean Wilson LeFlore
1926-2020
Carol Jean Wilson LeFlore, affectionately known as CJ, died on January 16, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1926 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Olive Francis (Foster) Wilson and Charles Clark Wilson. She grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Central High. She loved flowers, music and playing the piano. CJ attended William Woods College in Missouri and the University of Oklahoma. She married Louis Edward LeFlore in 1948 and lived in and around New Orleans until moving to Houston in 1968. For the next 30 years she made many friends with fellow Exxon families during Louis's long career there. In 1999, CJ and Louis moved to Oklahoma City and became reacquainted with friends and family living in Oklahoma. She enjoyed seeing her "Theta" friends from college days and being a member of All Souls Church.
Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, CJ is survived by her sons Louis & wife Debbie, Lawrence & wife Lindy and Leroy & wife Mary. She leaves 2 grandsons Louie and Christian and 6 granddaughters Lisa, Mary Alice, Laurel, Leah, Anna & Carol Ann. She was particularly fond of her 8 great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Steve Blevins and Dr. Andria Medina for their excellent medical care. We would especially like to thank Elizabeth Moore for her loving companionship and care over the last 20 years and the third musketeer Wanda Carson for driving them around town in the big red Lincoln.
We are also very grateful to the clergy of All Souls Episcopal Church who visited on a regular basis. Services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Chapel at All Souls Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020