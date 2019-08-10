|
|
Carol Jean Matkin
1941-2019
Carol Jean Matkin, 77, of Katy, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Matkin, Jr. Carol is survived by her sons, Michael Bentley and his wife Molly, Tom Matkin, III and his wife Monica, and Michael Matkin and his wife Ninfa; daughter, Diane Vachon and her husband Dave; six grandchildren; and a brother, Allen Cox and his wife Debra.
Carol was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Carol's church, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77450.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019