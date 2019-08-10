Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Matkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Matkin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Matkin Obituary
Carol Jean Matkin
1941-2019
Carol Jean Matkin, 77, of Katy, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Matkin, Jr. Carol is survived by her sons, Michael Bentley and his wife Molly, Tom Matkin, III and his wife Monica, and Michael Matkin and his wife Ninfa; daughter, Diane Vachon and her husband Dave; six grandchildren; and a brother, Allen Cox and his wife Debra.
Carol was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Carol's church, St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77450.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now