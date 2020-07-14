Carol Joan Putzel Moeller
1944-2020
Carol Joan Putzel Moeller, 75, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was born in Baltimore, MD, married Edward Moeller in 1969 and then became a forever Texan. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Emily Putzel, and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Moeller. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Strouse, her children, Trey and Leslie Moeller, Kelly Moeller, and Daniel and Emily White, her five grandchildren, Mallory, Shelby, and Lexi Moeller, Caroline and Logan White, and many loved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Houston, TX at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, followed by a burial at St Mary's Catholic Church in Nada, TX at 2:30 pm. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.