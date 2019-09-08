|
|
Dr. Carol P. Harris
1951-2019
Dr. Carol Yvonne Plummer Harris transitioned to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. Carol was born August 17, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland to Despert McKinley Plummer and Vera Guy Plummer and raised in Turner Station, Maryland. She married Thomas Hercules Harris Jr. on November 24, 1972. She is survived by her husband, children Yvonne and Thomas III (Tara), grandchildren Tekoa, Thomas "T-4" IV, Ethan and a host of family and friends. Her life's passions were family and teaching. She was currently working for Fort Bend ISD. Celebration Services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The Fort Bend Church located at 1900 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Carol's memory be sent to Houston Methodist West Cancer Fund Attn: Melissa Karren 18500 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77904.
McCoy Funeral Home
501 W. Oak Street
Palestine, Texas 75801
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019