Carol Romack Read

1932-2019

Carol Viola Romack Read was born on October 3, 1932 and quickly adopted by Harvey Ed Romack and his wife Beulah at Christmas in 1932.

She was a graduate of Katy High School and the University of Houston, where she obtained her nursing degree. She finished her nurse's training at Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center where she worked for 36 years then went on to work for five years at M D Anderson Hospital. Carol loved nursing and worked in many departments including the maternity ward, cancer center, radiology, etc.

Carol's brother, Frances, was in a Sunday school class where she met Durward Read. Carol and Durward married on July 15, 1961. They loved attending outdoor performances of the Houston Symphony and every Gilbert and Sullivan operetta performed in Houston. They also enjoyed traveling in Europe and other parts of the world. Durward passed away October 13, 2014.

Carol Read passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Houston, at the age of 86.

She is survived by her niece and husband, Cheryl Peschke and Steven Benton; nephew and wife, Bill and Lorene Gaydosik; and nephew Larry Gaydosik. She is also survived by great-nephews Chad and Michael Peschke, Philip and Aaron Gaydosik, and Justin Gaydosik. Other survivors include her sister-in-law and husband, Glenda Beth and Bill White; sister-in-law and husband, Janiece Read and husband Gary Keller; and brother-in-law Cornell Read.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday with Rev. Michael Peschke officiating. Interment will follow at Pattison Cemetery in Pattison, Texas.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Katy's First United Methodist Church, 5601 Fifth Street, Katy, Texas 77493.

For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.