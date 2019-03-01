|
Carol Romack Read
1932-2019
Carol Viola Romack Read, 86, longtime nurse at Methodist Hospital and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday with Rev. Michael Peschke officiating. Interment will follow at Pattison Cemetery in Pattison, Texas.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019