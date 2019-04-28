G. Carol Smith

1942-2019

Carol Smith went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019 at Panola Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Carthage, Texas. Services for Carol were on February 23rd under the direction of Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

Born in Dekalb to Haskel and Juanita Smith on September 6, 1942. She was the middle child of six children.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, sister, two brothers and nephew. She leaves behind nieces, nephews and her companion Raquel.

On October 31, 2016 Carol was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. On April 2, 2018 Carol left Houston to move in with family in Minden.

Carol graduated from Henderson High School in 1961. Carol moved to Houston in the early 70's to the Montrose area where she met Raquel Cedillo, her companion since April of 1973.

Carol was a licensed barber and a licensed massage therapist. After graduating from Heights Barber College, she worked at the River Oaks Barbershop for two years on West Gray before it closed. For the last 38 years Carol had a thriving business at the Avalon Barbershop where she had cut clients hair for three generations.

Carol enjoyed reading, a good cup of coffee, watching tennis tournaments, movies, outings to the museum, sushi, fine dining and fine wine.

Carol was a compassionate, caring, kind, thoughtful person with strong values and integrity, affectionately known as Carrie, she will be missed by all -- especially her smile.

In lieu of customary remembrance donations to the can be made.

A tribute video is available to view at www.emkenlinton.com.