Carol Jean Smith
Belsky Brown
1941-2020
Carol Jean Smith Belsky Brown born June 2 1941 at St Joseph Hospital Houston to Laverne Pozyski Smith and Byron Smith, both of whom predeceased her, died July 15 2020
Carol graduated from Lamar High school, She was a stalwart volunteer wherever volunteers were needed including KUHT-TV, HLSR and Katrina victims. Working with AFS she hosted numerous exchange students from France, Germany, Belgium and Mexico. She was one of the originators of West U's pre-K – BeeHive..
She was employed at Central Bank, Dempsey Tegeler & Co. HLSR and The Gage Hotel in Marathon TX..
She was a magnificent seamstress, champion cook - especially chili, and sold many of her watercolor.paintings, but her proudest work was a wall filled with awards for novels and screenplays and Best of Show awards for a short film, Yellow Bird.
She loved real estate and was a master at buying, remodeling and flipping in Houston and Marathon, Texas.
Survived by ex-husband John Belsky, husband Neil (Don)ald Brown and children Steve Andrew Belsky, Leslie Rhea Brown, Douglas Neil Brown and cousins Martha (Bebe) Anderson, BarbraAnn Dotson, Laverne Pozyski Cleboski.
Donations in her name may be made to https://act.alz.org/