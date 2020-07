Carol Rice Suhr1929-2020Jane Carol Suhr passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 9, 2020, at her home. She was 90 years old.A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Texas 77077.For the full obituary, please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com