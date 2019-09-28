|
|
Carol Cheseldine Webb
1934-2019
Carol Cheseldine Webb, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Charmaine Denney & husband Dave; her son, Garrard Webb & wife Dara, of Great Falls, Mt; grandchildren, Tyler, Blake and Dana Denney; sister, Gloria Fox, of New Braunfels, Tx; numerous nieces, nephews, their spouses, children and grandchildren; life-long friends and neighbors. Carol lived her life generously and carried the banner of Jesus Christ everywhere she went throughout her life.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, Bastrop, TX
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019