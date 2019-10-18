|
Carol "CJ" Yeoman
1953-2019
Carol "CJ" passed away a few moments after 2:00 p.m., Monday afternoon, Oct. 7th. She fought valiantly to defeat her cancer but was not able to win the battle this time.
CJ was born in Chicago, IL, graduated from Dobie HS in Pasadena, TX and completed a BA degree in political science at the Texas A&M University. She worked for several title companies, including Stewart Title. She served her community in many ways. In 2011 she was elected Vice President of the Meyerland Area Democrats Club, serving eight terms in that role. Last year she was elected President of the Marilyn Estates Civic Association.
CJ worked tirelessly on the successful campaigns of Mayor Kathy Whitmire, DA Kim Ogg, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Representative Lizzzie Fletcher as well as many others.
CJ is survived by her husband Lynn Yeoman; mother Martha Moore; daughter Karen Dillon (husband Jeremy), sister Christy McBurnett (husband Robert), cousin Sharon Weiss (husband Jeff), and their children. CJ was preceded in death by her father Jacob A. Moore and her brother Steven Moore.
A service of Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church where the Yeomans are both active members, 5501 Main St. in the main sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Meyerland Area Democrats Club, PO Box 310061, Houston, TX 77231 or the Christian Community Service Center, PO Box 27924, Houston, TX 77227.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019