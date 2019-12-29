|
|
Carolann P. Moore
1939-2019
Carolann Pinson Denton Moore, born on October 18, 1939, passed away peacefully in Houston on December 25, 2019. She was born and grew up in Canadian, TX in the Texas Panhandle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Judge Louis M. Moore. She was a graduate of Texas Tech University and had been a Houston resident for 59 years.
She was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church since 1981. She was active with United Way of Greater Houston, The Guild of Houston Baptist University, the Houston Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma, and the Houston Bar Association Auxiliary. She was the head of Human Resources for Foley's Department Stores and later for Stage Stores for 30 years. In the 1990s, she served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Prudential Insurance Company.
Carolann is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Denton Cohen of New York City, and her son, James Patrick Moore of Dallas. She is also survived by two stepsons, Robert Moore and John Moore, seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Carolann will be dearly missed, but her family takes comfort in knowing they will be reunited with her one day in the presence of our Lord and savior.
Her memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday January 7th in the Hankamer Chapel at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, TX 77057 with a reception to follow in Deacon's Reception Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carolann's name to a or to Second Baptist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019