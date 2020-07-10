Carole Stuart Huelbig
1945-2020
Carole Stuart Huelbig died on July 8, 2020, from natural causes. Everyone who met Carole was immediately put at ease by her smile, genuine friendliness and quiet intelligence.
Carole was born on January 4, 1945, to Stanley H. Stuart and Grace Margaret ( Cox ) Stuart in Wichita, Kansas. She was later joined by siblings Dr. Patricia Stuart, PhD and Dr. Tom Stuart, PhD, now of Austin and Azle, Texas, respectively.
The Stuart family soon moved to Garland, Texas, and later to the Lake Highlands/White Rock Lake area of Dallas, where Carole had a normal 1950's childhood. During her adolescent years, she especially enjoyed visiting her grandparents' farm near Glen Elder, Kansas, and playing with her cousins, especially Jim Stuart.
A good student aided by an exceptional IQ, Carole graduated from Bryan Adams High School in 1963. She then began her college career at Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Before she even started classes, she had a blind date with a sophomore orientation leader, Larry Huelbig, who later became her husband of almost 54 years ( plus dating 3 years ). Carole was a good student at Austin College and active in many phases of campus life. The school has had a big impact on her's and Larry's lives, from education to friendships to values. When Larry was about to graduate from Austin College one year ahead of her, she presented a plan to him where, with their parents' financial assistance, she could complete her college education at Southern Methodist University, while Larry began and finished law school there. That was their marriage proposal.
A couple of years later, after Carole and Larry had graduated from SMU, and Larry had begun his legal career in Dallas, Carole decided it was time to start a family. Daughters Tricia Bell and Lauren Krocak were thereafter born. Each daughter, beautiful, bright and an educator in her own right, are raising grandchildren, Kira Bell, Zane Krocak, Sky Krocak and Tara Bell. Each grandchild is beautiful, bright, creative and kind like their grandmother.
Carole and Larry moved to Houston in 1973 to follow Larry's law practice. During their 15 year residence in the East Glenshire subdivision of southwest Houston, Carole and Larry made friendships that have lasted and will last a lifetime. In 1989 Carole and Larry moved to a beautiful home surrounded by "her trees" in the Lakeside Forest subdivision of west Houston. There she had a large fully equipped workshop where she pursued her many crafts.
About 1977, Carole and Larry joined Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston on Bering Drive. Carole was active in most aspects of church life, including serving as president, board trustee, and stewardship co-chair, as well as being instrumental in obtaining one of the first LEED building certifications in Texas for Emerson. At Emerson Carole made many close and dear friends. Much of Carole's and Larry's life after retirement revolved around Emerson and their friends from there.
After Tricia and Lauren were old enough for her to do so, Carole went to work at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center in Memorial Park, where she served in turn as a volunteer, part-time employee and full time employee over a 23 year period. She functioned there as a nature guide, class room teacher for younger kids, exhibits creator and volunteer coordinator. Working at the Houston Arboretum allowed Carole to combine her education and experience as an elementary school teacher with her love of nature.
About 16 years ago, Carole retired from the Houston Arboretum to serve as nanny for Lauren's kids, Zane and Sky. Even after they were full time students and teenagers, Carole conducted "Grandma school" in the afternoons. Zane especially enjoyed working on his amazing clay sculptures, while Sky enjoyed making her baked creations.
In her last few years, Carole suffered bravely through fairly constant pain due to a number of physical problems. She was ultimately felled by a rare form of cerebral stroke and resulting seizures.
Carole was one of those few individuals, who made everyone feel good simply by being in her company.
Carole's virtual memorial service will be conducted through Emerson Unitarian Church, Rev. Becky Edmiston-Lange presiding, on August 1st at 11:00 AM. To attend Carole's memorial service please click the following link: https://emersonhouston.org/HuelbigRSVP
. You will receive a Zoom log-in information 24 hours before the service.
