Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery
13001 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
Carole Nolen Obituary
Carole Turner Nolen
1939-2019
Carole passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2019. She was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, graduated from Fayetteville High School and attended the University of Arkansas. After a brief career as a computer programmer, she spent many years as a mother and homemaker.
Carole is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill Nolen; daughter Kathy Wiesner; grandsons, Benjamin and Robert Wiesner; and great grandson, Oliver Wiesner.
Funeral services will be held on June 11, 2019 at 2 PM, in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079. The interment will be private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019
