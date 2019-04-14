Caroline O'Brien

19-2019

Caroline O'Brien passed away on April 9, 2019 in Austin Texas. She was born to Frances and Johann Steiger in Allegany N.Y. 94 years ago. A first generation German American, she grew up in a small town center on St. Bonaventure College and the customs and rhythms of rural Western New York State. She graduated from Allegany High School in 1943 and married local boy Donald O'Brien upon his return from service in the Army Air Force after the War.

Caroline was always a great listener who kept her confidence and was not available for gossip or idle chatter. She joked about hearing everyone's confessions and though that maybe she should charge folks for therapy sessions. She loved gardens and orchids, choirs and opera and was always happy with a good book and a cup of coffee.

She was a good businesswoman who typically ended up running the insurance or real estate office. Caroline brought logic and order to any task and all companies in Tampa and Houston. They all benefited from her insight and style.

Caroline and Don built their life in the South, first in Tampa, Florida where they raised their son Pat and then in Houston, Texas where they lived together until Don's passing in 1984. She was a strong and independent woman who also created a second life for herself in real estate management. She enjoyed traveling and singing in the choir at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son Patrick and his wife Karen of Austin, Texas; her grandson Gregory and wife Anne; and great-grandsons Tristian and Jax O'Brien.

Caroline will be laid to rest at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy in Houston, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary