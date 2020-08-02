Dr. Caroline Kathryn Odette
1961-2020
Dr. Caroline Kathryn Odette passed away peacefully in her Houston home on Saturday, the 25th of July 2020, following a brief, but valiant, battle with cancer. She was 58 years of age.
Caroline was born in Guelph, Ontario, on the 6th of December 1961, and her family later moved to Ionia, Michigan. After attending Ferris State University and the Illinois College of Optometry, Caroline embarked on a long and successful career as a highly respected medical optometrist. Caroline was a great animal lover, an avid gardener, a world traveler, and an amazing home chef and baker.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Anastas F. Pass; her daughter, Erin Bosco and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Henry and Zoe Bosco; her brothers, Dr. Bill Odette, and John Odette and his wife Renee, and their sons, Ian, Cullen, and Johnathon; her niece, Olivia Odette and her nephew, Owen Odette; beloved aunt, Patricia Brush, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Odette and Mary Kathryn Odette; her brother, Thomas Odette; her brother, David Odette; and sister-in-law, Mary Odette.
There will be no service held at this time, due to pandemic concerns.
Please visit Dr. Odette's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.