Carolyn J. Anderson

1937-2019

Carolyn J. Anderson, a lifetime Houstonian, was born September 26, 1937, to Madeline Babineaux Akery and Acie Ernest Akery. She died on February 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years of marriage, Richard E. Anderson; also her children, Malinda Moss and her husband, Joe, Randy Anderson, Rick Anderson and his wife, Rosie, and Ronnie Anderson and his wife, Tracie. Mamaw/Memaw was also blessed with six lovely grandchildren, whom she loved very much: Amber Weizel and her husband, Steven, Danielle Weiss and her husband, Eric, Dillon Moss, Deven Anderson, Reid Anderson, and Sam Anderson. She was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School in 1956, attended Massey Business College, and was a substitute teacher in the Klein Independent School District for over 6 years. She was her husband's legal secretary for more than 25 years, halted only by health issues. The family will greet friends 1-2pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to begin at 2pm. Interment will follow at Klein Memorial Park, 9714 FM2920, Tomball, TX. 77375. The family request memorial contributions be made to the , http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=13051025&pg=personal&fr_id=3930 or the diabetes organization, http://diabetes.org/