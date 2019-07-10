Carolyn Kinkaid Beall

1930-2019

Carolyn Kinkaid Beall died July 7, 2019, following a short hospital stay. Her faith in Jesus Christ gave her great comfort in this life and for eternity.

Carolyn was born on August 1, 1930, in Oklahoma City. After high school at Classen HS in OKC, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma, member of Delta Gamma Sorority and served as the Kappa Sig Sweetheart. She became Carolyn Beall after marrying William "Bill" Beall on November 17, 1951. In addition to serving her husband as a faithful wife, she was a teacher of children's Sunday School for over 30 years, the director of the WMU, and a teacher of children's conferences at Glorieta Baptist Conference Center. Carolyn loved her church, Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, sewing, travel, reading, and spending time with her family.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her children: Susan Beall Cutrell and her husband, Curt; Randy Beall and his wife, Mary; John Beall and wife, Angelique; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Brad Cutrell and wife, Crystal, and sons, Levi and Isaiah; Ben Cutrell and wife, Sarah, and sons, Jay and Sam; Melissa Cutrell Peugh and husband, Josh, and daughters, Finley and Isla; Laura Beall; Jenny Beall Jacobsen and husband, Landon, and daughter, Hallie; Justin Beall and wife, Ashley, and Josh Beall.

Services will be on Friday, July 12 at First Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, TX with a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by service at 2 p.m. An additional service will be July 15 at 11 a.m. at Tallowood Baptist Church Chapel Houston, TX, followed by a reception. Donations may be made to PRISMS.org in honor of her granddaughter, Laura Beall. Final burial will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston. For adding memories/photos, please visit: https://www.hardinfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Beall/#!/TributeWall Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019