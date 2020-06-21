Carolyn Clemons Hooton Wallace
1930-2020
Carolyn Clemons Hooton Wallace died peacefully in her sleep, at her home of 65 years, on June 12, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Houston, born July 17, 1930, at St. Joseph Hospital to Claude E Hooton Jr. and Callie (Clemons) Hooton.
She is preceded in death by her eldest son, Dr. Stephen Wylie Wallace, her brother, Claude Edgar Hooton III, and her sister Mary Hooton Perry Paciera.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Bruce Wylie Wallace, daughters Peggy Margaret Wallace, Susan Wallace Henderson and son Bruce Campbell Wallace (San Antonio). Nan, as she was affectionately called by the family, has many adoring descendants including 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was an avid gardener and member of the Houston Garden Club, best known for her cultivation of Louisiana Iris. In addition, she was collector of sea shells, gemstones, folk art, stamps and books. Carolyn served on the board of the Houston YWCA and was the Executive Director of the Rice Alumni Association during the late 1970s.
A memorial service will be held, at a date to be determined, probably at the Rice University Memorial Chapel, which is adjacent to the Rice Student Center where Carolyn officed when she headed the Alumni Office. Carolyn will be interred at Glenwood Cemetery where she served as a member of the Board of the Glenwood Foundation while conducting a survey of the many trees growing throughout the grounds. She helped identify 200 different species of trees, some of which were over 100 years of age.
Carolyn will be missed very much by all the many people whose lives she touched.
Please visit BradshawCarter.com to read more about Carolyn and soon watch a video of her colorful life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.