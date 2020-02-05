|
|
Carolyn Fetzner
1957-2020
Carolyn Margaret Paul Fetzner passed away at the age of 62, on Sunday, the 12th of January 2020, after a 2.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the 6th of October 1957, and attended Chartiers Valley Senior High School followed by college nearby at Edinboro University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. She also pursued graduate studies in Groundwater Hydrology at Oklahoma State University.
She initially joined Baker Hughes in Denver, Colorado, where she met her husband, Charles (Chuck) Fetzner. She worked as a well-site geologist on important oil and gas discoveries in the Wyoming Overthrust Belt. As one of the first women to attain this position, she was interviewed by Charles Kuralt for a CBS Sunday morning show segment titled On The Road With Charles Kuralt. She then joined the United States EPA in Dallas as an Environmental Scientist. After several years, she took the same position at LCA Environmental, Inc.
She was passionate about traveling the world and lived as an expatriate for 5 years each in Cairo, Egypt and Beijing, China, when Chuck accepted overseas assignments with his company. In Egypt, she formed a nonprofit group called "Animal Friends" whose mission was to spay and neuter a massive population of feral dogs and cats. She also worked as a civilian observer to approve research protocol for NAMRU's (Naval Medical Research Unit) West Nile Virus project. At Dulwich College, an international expatriate school in Beijing, she volunteered to present educational lectures on recycling, climate change, and the preservation of the Earth's natural resources and biodiversity. Carolyn even continued this after she repatriated to Houston with her husband to raise her two adopted daughters, Liann and Lindsay Fetzner.
Left to cherish her precious memory, are her husband, Chuck Fetzner and her two daughters, Liann Xin and Lindsay Zhi. She is survived by her mother, Madeline Paul, and her brother, Steven Paul, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her father, Thomas Paul and his wife, Gloria Paul, of Jacksonville, Florida, and their children: Laurie, June and Sandy.
She was immeasurably devoted to her two daughters and so proud of the young ladies they have become. During her time abroad with Chuck, Liann and Lindsay were adopted 7 years apart from the same province in China. Carolyn wholeheartedly embraced the Chinese culture and made their traditions an important part of her family life and her Asian friends often joked she was more Chinese than they were. Her dear friends and family will miss her warmth and generosity, her engaging intellect, her adventurous spirit and her compassion for animals and Mother Earth.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to MD Anderson Cancer Center for the care and attention Carolyn received from the staff in Houston during her courageous battle with a devastating disease.
A memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 8th of February in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org), the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at (www.pancan.org), National Public Radio (www.npr.org), or Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, Texas 77024, (www.houstonspca.org) in her honor.
Please visit Mrs. Fetzner's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020